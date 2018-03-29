Educating Rita at The Dukes.

The Dukes’ new artistic director has both personal and professional reasons for choosing Educating Rita as her first spring production.

Sarah Punshon said: “Educating Rita feels like the ideal show for me to direct in my first spring season at The Dukes because it’s a play about someone who changes their life through the arts and that’s what we do here.”

Her personal reason for choosing Educating Rita is because Sarah’s mum, much like Rita, returned to education after leaving school at 15 and both mother and daughter went to university in the same year.

Educating Rita is a witty exploration of class, privilege and the power of literature.

To book tickets for Educating Rita which runs at The Dukes from April 5-14, ring the box office on 01524 598500.