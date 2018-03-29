Easter fun day in Morecambe

Hook a duck, hoopla and face painting are just some of the activities on offer at an Easter fun day.

St Mary’s Playgroup, who meet at St Mary’s church hall in Morecambe, are hosting the fun day on Monday, April 2, from 10am until 4pm.

There will be fun guessing games, pin the tail on the bunny, cake stalls, slime stall and workshop, book stall and giant Easter egg raffle draw, as well as a free play area for smaller children with slide, rideons and lots of other exciting toys, taekwondo demonstration, drama workshops and raffle with prizes.

Refreshments are available on the day for a small charge.

Admission is £1 and children go free.

The money raised will buy a shed and some folding tables for the children.

Visit the playgroup’s Facebook page St Marys Playgroup Morecambe for more information.