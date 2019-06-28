Dogs for deaf charity cycle from Morecambe

A duo are cycling the Way of the Roses to raise money for and awareness of charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Andie Vowles, who is deaf and works for the charity, and Jonathan Swift, who has a hearing dog, will be cycling 170 miles from Morecambe to Bridlington on June 29.

Andie said: “We want to raise as much as we can towards this worthy cause.”

The pair will be setting off from the Way of the Roses starting point on June 29 at 9am.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andie-vowles1 to donate.