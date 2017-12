A new book celebrating two of the greatest comic duos of the 20th century details a 30-mile walk around Morecambe Bay.

The Comedy Way, written by John Coppack, features a semi-circular walk starting from Ulverston in Cumbria and ending in Morecambe.

The Comedy Way is bookended by the two statues erected in the hometowns of Stan Laurel and Eric Morecambe.

The Comedy Way costs £12.95 and can be ordered from all good bookshops.