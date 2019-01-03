City walk tells story of Lancaster’s waterways

Did you know that Lancaster canal was known as the ‘black and white canal’because barges on it carried coal and limestone?

Throughout its history Lancaster has been shaped by two waterways: the Lune and the Lancaster Canal.

Traders made fortunes importing goods through the Lune while the canal carried raw materials that fuelled the Industrial Revolution.

A walk around Lancaster’s waterways tells the story of how people used waterways to make a living.

To download an audio guide or written guide to the walk visit https://www.discoveringbritain.org/activities/north-west-england/walks/lancaster.html.