A new book The changing faces of Sunderland Point through the Years is now available.

Written by Elizabeth Hampson, the book deals mainly with the residents of Sunderland Point during the period 1840-1940.

There are tales from J.W. Gardner who was a river pilot on the Lune and became harbour master at Glasson Dock, as well as photographs not seen before.

The book is available for download in pdf format by emailing beth.hampson@hotmail.co.uk.

100% of the profits go towards refurbishing the Mission Hall at Sunderland Point.