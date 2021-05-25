Mini Remastered Oselli Edition is a £98k resto-mod

David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Oselli Edition

Fancy a resto-mod Mini, capable of delivering 123bhp and 113lb ft of torque from its 1,450cc engine, with a new five-speed manual gearbox, and which will hit 62mph from standstill in a claimed 7.8 seconds? You do. Well, you’re in luck because one has just come along.

Oh, just one thing – it’ll cost you an eye-watering £98,000.

David Brown Automotive has launched a new limited-run, high-performance version of its Mini Remastered resto-mod, and named it the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition. It’s claimed to be over 70 per cent more powerful than the standard model.

David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Oselli Edition

Not surprisingly, the new model has been built in conjunction with tuning specialist Oselli. The company has prepared classic Minis and MGs for competition use since the 1960s. Only 60 of the Oselli Minis will be built, marking Mini’s recent 60th anniversary celebration.

Power comes from an Oselli-tuned version of the BMC A-Series four-cylinder petrol engine, but this one has been bored out from 1,275cc to 1,450cc. It also includes competition-spec internals. Amongst them are new pistons and a “high torque” performance camshaft, plus a strengthened crankshaft.

The icing on the cake, so to speak, is a fact the engine has been topped-off with a hand-ported and polished cylinder head, a pair of SU carburettors and a freer-flowing exhaust system.

David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Oselli Edition

Given the fact the chassis now has to cope with a significantly more powerful engine, a number of crucial upgrades have been made to ensure the Mini’s “go-kart” handling remains. In addition to larger AP Racing brakes and a limited-slip differential, there’s new Bilstein dampers and larger 13-inch alloy wheels wrapped in grippy tyres.

There are noticeable styling tweaks to the outside of the car, including new LED headlamps to replace the original Mini’s halogen units, new black bumpers and some frenched-in spotlamps. It also has the same deseamed body shell as the standard David Brown Automotive car.

Buyers can choose from just two colours — dark grey or off-white — and you can have racing stripes come in either Racing Green, Royal Blue or Competition Red. The engine’s rocker cover is painted to match. And just because you can, there’s the option which allows you to buy racing suits and helmets in colours to match the car.

Inside the cabin there’s an Alcantara steering wheel, aluminium pedals and a reshaped dashboard filled with Smiths gauges. But there’s also a modern infotainment system and leather upholstery. Quite why, I don’t understand, but the boot has also been trimmed in leather. And if you so choose, it can optionally fitted with an extra fuel tank.