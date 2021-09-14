Lancashire petrolhead who had to cancel trip to the Grand Prix wins £190,000 prize including Porsche 911

Kenneth Hindle behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 Turbo he won thanks to online competitions company BOTB. Kenneth, from east Lancashire, was presented with the car and £50,000 in cash by BOTB's Christian Williams (right)

Kenneth Hindle had to cancel a trip to the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, near Haarlem on the Dutch coast due to Covid restrictions.

But he got the surprise of his life when a knock on the door of his Lancashire home revealed he had won a £140,000 Porsche plus £50,000 in cash thanks to online competitions company BOTB.

Kenneth was at home after cancelling his trip to the Netherlands when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he was this week’s winner and the new owner of a Porsche 911 Turbo plus £50,000 richer.

Kenneth said: “I couldn’t believe it. After such a disappointing week having to see Christian at my front door was crazy!”

Kenneth, who paid just £4 for his ticket to enter the competition, said he’s been waiting for this day for more than two decades after first playing BOTB in the early 2000s at Manchester Airport.

“I actually played for a Porsche then, too,” he said. “Everyone dreams of owning a Porsche, don’t they?”

“I was actually watching the Grand Prix on the TV when I was playing BOTB this week,” he explained. “I just can’t believe it. Hopefully, next year I can get tickets again and by then I’ll be able to drive my Porsche there!”

And maybe Kenneth, from Blackburn, will be able to put his £50,000 cash as part of the prize towards upgrading his hotel on his trip too.

“The £50,000 in the boot is just the cherry on top,” he laughed. “I’ll use some of it for upgrades on the Porsche and then the rest on holidays! Thank you so much BOTB!”

BOTB, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £44m worth of cars so far.

Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, said: “Playing BOTB for all those years certainly paid off for Kenneth. He played for a fantastic prize and I’m super happy that we were able to put a smile back on his face after he had to cancel his holiday. Massive congratulations again!”