Bridging the five generations gap in Morecambe

Five generations of a Lancaster family got together for the first time since new baby Eliza June Robinson was born.

Her father Joseph Robinson was born in Lancaster but now works as a lawyer in Bolton.

Her mum, Helen Robinson is an audiologist.

Granny Maxine Featherstone, Joseph’s mum was born and raised in Lancaster and was a secretary at Lancaster University before retraining as a nurse.

Great granny Sue Almond, Maxine’s mum, an old girl of Lancaster Girls Grammar School and graduate of Lancaster University took early retirement from teaching and moved to Lanzarote in 1998.

Great great granny Rose Townley was born in Millom but was raised in Lancaster where she started working as a mill girl.

Now 94- years-old she lives in sheltered accommodation in Morecambe where the family met up from as far afield as Lanzarote.