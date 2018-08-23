Book by Lancaster football historian looks at great players from the past

Lancaster Guardian football historian, Terry Ainsworth, has published his latest book on his favourite sport.

This is Terry’s 11th football book but the first to look at the national picture.

Terry’s other volumes were all about local football but in When The Grass Was Green – Volume 1, he takes a look at the first 100 years of the game from 1863-1970.

He highlights some of the great players and managers from the past who, he says, “have sadly been forgotten by the modern generation who are fixated on the Premier League”.

Terry argues the case that great players from the past would have been sensational on present-day pitches.

The book has been kindly sponsored by Vincenzo’s Coffee House in St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, and can be bought there priced £15.