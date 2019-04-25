Bespoke lighting plan for Lancaster’s historic ginnels

Greek muses, golden balls, and Jacobean roses will light up the city’s historic ginnels at night thanks to funding from Lancaster BID.

A new project over the summer will see innovative lighting being installed in Music Room Passage, Golden Ball Lane and Sir Simon’s Passage in the city centre.

Golden Ball ginnel in Lancaster

The bespoke features will be both unique to Lancaster, and the ginnel itself, to add identity and character to some of Lancaster’s sometimes overlooked features.

The lighting has been designed so that it reflects the historical significance of each area, drawing inspiration from Lancaster’s past and present.

Music Room Passage will be illuminated with projected images of the Greek muses, after which the passage is named, and a sun effect ceiling light will be installed to recognise Sun Square which the passage leads to.

Golden Ball Lane will be enhanced with golden balls hanging from the ceiling glistening from the new lamps which will hang amongst them.

Finally Sir Simon’s Passage will be adorned with bespoke light fittings in the shape of Jacobean Roses.

These roses are in reference to the Jacobite sympathiser, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, after whom the passage is thought to be named.

Lancaster BID manager, Rachael Wilkinson, said: “The main aim of this project is to add excitement and intrigue to some of Lancaster’s most prominent ginnels, to ensure that people venture down them to discover the fascinating businesses operating behind them.

“The bespoke lighting will also be a feature in itself, and help highlight Lancaster’s historical past.

“As one of only 13 heritage cities in the UK, it’s paramount that we start shouting about the amazing historical city that Lancaster is. The lighting is also functional, and will ensure that people feel safe walking through Lancaster in the evening and dark winter nights.”

Installation of the lighting will complete the transformation of these ginnels following work to improve the walls, floor and ceilings which took place last year.

The full scheme is ensuring the ginnels are attractive, safe and accessible to all and are a positive asset to Lancaster city centre.

Full details of the lighting proposals can be viewed on the planning portal within the Lancaster City Council website by searching for application number 19/00461/FUL.

Once these locations are complete, Lancaster BID will consider extending this initiative to other ginnels within Lancaster city centre.

If you have suggestions for locations which could benefit, contact the Lancaster BID team on 01524 590650 or info@lancasterbid.org.