Bentham pub landlord gets ready to celebrate 'victory over global elites' with Brexit day party

A High Bentham pub has been hanging out the Union Jack bunting in preparation for the UK leaving the EU at 11pm on Friday January 31.

Karl Guare, landlord at The Coach House in Main Street, High Bentham, has strung up 130m of bunting and flags to mark the occasion.

Karl Guare, landlord at The Coach House.

The Brexit debate has divided the nation since the referendum in 2016, and while some will be celebrating, many others will be commiserating.

Mr Guare said: "It’s a celebration of democracy and the will of British people and an important victory over the global elites and their cronies who seek to undermine it.

"A step forward for Britain which will place us back to the top of our game empowering us to take control of our own destiny."