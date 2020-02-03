Barclays Bank in Morecambe to close

Morecambe's long-standing Barclays Bank is to close.

The Barclays branch on Euston Road will shut on Thursday, May 7.

The rise in telephone and online banking and reduced footfall have been blamed for the closure.

Staff are being offered roles at other branches, a Barclays spokesman said.

The Lancaster and Carnforth branches will remain open.

Barclays will send letters to customers informing them officially of the closure.

A Barclays spokesman said the company would be proactively engaging with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to bank locally, before the branch closes.

Don Crozier, market director for Barclays, said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

"At Barclays Morecambe branch, customer usage has continued to fall by 32 per cent and 82 per cent of our customers now use telephone and online banking, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.

"We hope that the availability of our nearby Barclays branches at 38 Market Street, Lancaster, LA1 1HS, and 3 Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9JX, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”