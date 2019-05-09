Band Crossbill head to Lancaster University

Crossbill will be playing at Lancaster University today, Thursday (May 9).

Crossbill is an acoustic-led-indie-pop band from Preston. Kevin Cross (songs, vocals and acoustic guitar) and John Harkins (patience, guitar and banjo) have been doing this sort of thing for ages. Sometimes they are a duo, occasionally a trio but more recently, more often than not, they are a quartet. Right now Crossbill is Kev and John along with another Kev (percussion) and Jack (bass).

Some people say they have a bit of a Belle and Sebastian vibe, maybe a bit like Withered Hand too. The songs are simple and melodic, easy to relate to with a subtle tendency towards reminiscent. The gig will be at 9pm in Pendle College as a Pendle Live event.