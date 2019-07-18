Appeal to trace family of Morecambe soldier

A Royal Horse Guards Cyprus Veteran started a project in 2016, searching for the relatives of the 371 British Servicemen who lost their lives from 1955 to 1959 in Cyprus.

Les Smith is trying to trace the family of L/Cpl Bryan David George Welsh, 18, from Morecambe. He was posthumously awarded the Queen’s Commendation for brave conduct. Les Smith said: “I have reason to believe that in 1956 his mother was living in Ewhurst Road, Lewisham .He has not been forgotten by his comrades and we now have two memorials in memory of the 372 men who died. His family are entitled to receive The Elizabeth Cross. E-mail cyprusveterans@gmail.com if you can help.”