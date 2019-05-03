Abba tribute band to celebrate Borough’s birthday

This Bank Holiday Sunday one of Lancaster’s venues celebrates it’s 13th birthday with a night packed full of entertainment.

The Borough in Dalton square, fresh off the back of Lancaster on Ice, is welcoming customers for this special event. Managing director and owner Martin Horner said: “There’s been plenty happening this year and it’s been great to see Dalton Square come to life. We’re excited to be able to celebrate this with valued customers and supporters each year.”

Party-goers this Sunday will enjoy entertainment provided by one of the UK’s best loved Abba tribute bands, Abba Forever, with free glasses of fizz for everyone available on arrival after 9pm.

