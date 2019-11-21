A look back at 25 years of lotto winners in Lancaster and Morecambe

For 25 years The National Lottery has been changing the lives of winners and supporting good causes across the UK.

Since November 19, 1994 there have been 5,550 new millionaires created and over £40 billion has been given to good causes across the UK.

Members of the executive committee at Vale of Lune Rugby Club, president Nigel Armstrong, chairman Geoff Marsden, secretary Andrew Perry, treasurer Barry Parsonage, past president Dave Bennetts, vice president Norman Hailes and assistant secretary Stuart Hesketh. (commercial manager Alison Freedman missing) celebrate receiving �50,000 National Lottery funding, which will go to reroofing and refurbishing the front of the clubhouse at Powderhouse Lane.

The first lotto draw took place on November 19, 1994, Noel Edmonds taking his place next to the machine and addressed a TV audience of more than 20 million people. Across the UK more than 48 million tickets had been bought.

Among those ticket holders was then Prime Minister John Major, who bought five lines for the first draw from a shop at Victoria Station.

He wasn’t a winner but seven people did match all the numbers and shared in a £5.9 million jackpot.

There have been 565,000 grants given since 1994, one of the first to receive National Lottery funding was Morecambe Brass Band (for new trumpets).

Janice Hanson, deputy leader of Lancaster City Council, with Stuart Clayton, chief executive of Galloway's Society for the Blind, celebrating a �125,000 grant to Galloway's via the Heritage Lottery and Lancaster City Council's THI2 scheme. This will be used to renovate the former Visitor office in Morecambe into a new centre for blind people.

Since then, more than 565,000 grants have been given out worth £40 billion.

These grants have done enormous good, including helping to safeguard UK species facing extinction and funding 12,000 schemes to help fight loneliness.

Since National Lottery funding for Olympic and Paralympic sport started in 1997, National Lottery funded athletes have won 864 medals.

All Olympic champions benefit from support in the shape of National Lottery funding, which gives them access to training, coaching and medical assistance.

West End Festival.'The team who are asking how Morecambe should spend their One Million Lottery Funded grant on the West End.

The National Lottery has made 5,500 millionaires.

In 2004, Iris Jeffrey from Belfast won £20.1 million on Lotto, becoming the game’s biggest single publicity winner.

Then in 2016 an anonymous ticket-holder became the biggest-ever Lotto winner, scooping £35.1 million.

Not to be beat, Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, Scotland, became the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery millionaires in 2011 after hitting the record-breaking £161 million EuroMillions jackpot.

LANCASTER CVS LOTTERY GRANT 1'Lancaster CVS on Middle Street were almost �500,000 better off after Mayor of Lancaster Coun Keith Budden handed over a grant cheque for �497843 on bahalf of the National Lottery. Pictured with the mayor are from left, voluntary sector development workers Hannah Bland, Rose Garvey and Jane Attfield, chairman of CVS trustees Alan Chester and admin officer Sue Barnes.

A 24-strong syndicate of Lancaster Benefit Agency staff shared the £8.6m Lotto jackpot in 2004.

The King’s Speech won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor, in February 2011 and yet, without £1 million of National Lottery funding, the film might never have happened. In fact, The National Lottery has invested over £933.6 million into film-related projects over the past 25 years, funding over 22,860 projects – from iconic films to community film clubs.

Pictured are some of the lottery winners from the area and also some of the organisations, projects, or buildings in the area awarded National Lottery funding over the past 25 years.

The Lune Millennium Park - a popular route for people walking their dogs. In November 1997, Lancaster scooped a whopping �2.3m to build the River Lune Millennium Park. Most of the essential grant was used to fund the building of a new cycle and footbridge over the River Lune.

HOORAY! Mark and Julie Jones celebrate their lottery win with their son Christopher outside The Spar at Torrisholme. In August 1997, a shop assistant was celebrating a bumper win on the National Lottery after buying a ticket from the Spar store where she works. Mother-of-one Julie Jones, 33, could not believe her luck when she scooped a massive �106,240. She had bought the winning ticket at the Spar shop, in Lancaster Road, Torrisholme, near Morecambe, where she had worked alongside her husband Mark, 32, for the last eight years. The ticket matched five numbers and a bonus ball - sending Julie and her family into a state of shock. She said: "I couldn't believe my luck, never mind that I'd won from the terminal I'm usually busy issuing National Lottery tickets from."

Families at the Homestart Morecambe and Lancaster christmas party at Poulton Childrens Centre with entertainer magical mayhem. In December 2013, Homestart Morecambe and Lancaster was awarded �200,000 in National Lottery funding.

Lotto Jackpot Winners Denise Scarr and Robert Scarr from Morecambe. The couple were the National Lottery's 4,000th millionaire winners. Robert and his wife Denise from Morecambe, who won more than �6m on the Lottery in April 2015 , joined other prize winners as they delivered sacks of presents to children at the University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Foundation Trust and Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. They brought giant advent calendars, sensory toys and other gifts to give the youngsters a real boost at Christmas time.

Chencellor of Lancaster University, Princess Alexandra seen unveilling a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Ruskin Library at Lancaster University in 1998. The Ruskin Library was designed by the internationally renowned architect Richard MacCormac and the project was funded with a �2.3m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.