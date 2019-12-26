8 brilliant ways to use up your Christmas leftovers
A feast like Christmas dinner means lots of leftovers. Here’s how you can use them up without just eating the same meal for two or three days in a row.
1. Christmas dinner sandwich
A classic solution to using up your Christmas dinner leftovers is to make a festive sandwich - stack up leftover meat, veggies and drizzle with gravy and cranberry sauce to make the ultimate Boxing Day feast
Brussels sprouts might not be the most popular thing on our plates, but they're actually incredibly good for us. Whip yourself up a superfood smoothie by blitzing Brussels sprouts, a banana, kale, water and some lemon juice