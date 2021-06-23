This is how Lancashire looked in 1982

This week we are looking at 1982. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1982.
1.
The mystery of the Orient took over Preston's St George's Shopping Arcade as part of the town's shopping festival. A troop of Chinese performers put on a show of traditional dances and martial arts exercises - some of them more than 800 years old.
2.
It was all the fun of the fair for these children when the carnival came to town. Swings, roundabouts and roller coasters were all part of Preston's big spectacular on Market Square and surrounding roads. These teenagers look exhilarated on the Coaster, watched by those waiting their turn
3.
The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes
4.
The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes