A small school with big sporting ambitions - that is All Hallows RC High. Although only having two full-time physical education teachers the school, situated in a beautiful corner of Penwortham, Preston, is beginning to compete with the area's bigger outfits And for the boys under 14s and under 16s basketball teams pictured above, that means winning!

This is how Lancashire looked in 1982

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 3:45 pm

This week we are looking at 1982. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1982.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Last week we took a look at pictures from 1981

1.

The mystery of the Orient took over Preston's St George's Shopping Arcade as part of the town's shopping festival. A troop of Chinese performers put on a show of traditional dances and martial arts exercises - some of them more than 800 years old.

Buy photo

2.

It was all the fun of the fair for these children when the carnival came to town. Swings, roundabouts and roller coasters were all part of Preston's big spectacular on Market Square and surrounding roads. These teenagers look exhilarated on the Coaster, watched by those waiting their turn

Buy photo

3.

The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes

Buy photo

4.

The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes

Buy photo
Lancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 5