This is how Lancashire looked in 1977

This week we are looking at 1977. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances
One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are part of the large Chorley contingent who presented a moving tableau
One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the girls who took part in a Red Rose tableau
A time capsule illustrating life in 1977 was buried beneath the foundation stone of Coral Island - a £4 million fun palace on Blackpool's Golden Mile. More than 1,000 Blackpool residents entered a contest to decide the 20 items packed into the capsule. The Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Cyril Nuttall, is pictured laying the foundation stone along with other dignitaries