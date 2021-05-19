Colette Woods is an 11-year-old princess. For she beat 79 other budding beauties to carry off the Chorley Jubilee Carnival Princess title. Collette will act as an attendant when the Carnival Queen, Penny Grieveson, is crowned, and ride with her through the streets of the town in an open landau. Collette is pictured above with all the other entrants

This is how Lancashire looked in 1977

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 3:45 pm

This week we are looking at 1977. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1977.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Last week we turned back to 1976

1.

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the Blackpool girls who gave a demonstration of old Lancashire dances

Buy photo

2.

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are part of the large Chorley contingent who presented a moving tableau

Buy photo

3.

One thousand Lancashire brownies and guides formed a vivid symbolic backcloth to the diamond jubilee celebrations of the guiding movement The 60 year celebrations at Preston North End's football ground marked the growth of the area's guiding movement from 500 members at the birth of 1917 to the present 13,000. About 8,000 guides, brownies and rangers were present. Pictured are some of the girls who took part in a Red Rose tableau

Buy photo

4.

A time capsule illustrating life in 1977 was buried beneath the foundation stone of Coral Island - a £4 million fun palace on Blackpool's Golden Mile. More than 1,000 Blackpool residents entered a contest to decide the 20 items packed into the capsule. The Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Cyril Nuttall, is pictured laying the foundation stone along with other dignitaries

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5