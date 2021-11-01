Children from Heyhouses School in Lytham and their Bright Sparx campaign - fire safety for Bonfire Night/Fireworks safety - with Lancashire fire and rescue in 2008
Nostalgia: Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages

This week we are bringing you photographs that celebrate Bonfire Night through the years.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:00 am

1.

Eight-year-old Alex Mercaldi with a sparkler at the Bonfire Night celebrations at Fylde Rugby Club in 2006

2.

Bonfire Night at Fylde Rugby Club in 2006

3.

Watching the fireworks in 2010 at Williamson Park, Lancaster

4.

Kane Hadgraft, Hannah Duff and Sophie Hunter enjoying the fun at the 2003 Queens firework event

