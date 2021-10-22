Morecambeology - A Bucket (& Spade) list for Morecambe with Peter Wade

Writing in the Daily Mail in July, journalist Mal Rogers recommended Morecambe for its traditional seaside attractions – ‘beautiful coastline, glorious beaches … promenade, new fangled sports such as paragliding and mountain biking, and excellent fish and chip shops.’

Also on the must-see lists was our Winter Gardens, Carnforth Railway Station and St Patrick’s Chapel in Heysham complete with rock-cut graves.

Central to Morecambe is its Bay. The Bay has even become a TV personality in its own right through ITV’s eponymous crime drama.

St Patrick's Chapel and Rock Tombs, Heysham

The Bay is also something to experience directly under the expert eye of the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson.

So, what makes Morecambe so moreish for me?

A walk up and down the Prom is as good a start as any.

The view across the Bay is ever-changing and endlessly fascinating though I would choose the Lakeland Fells picked out by snow and caught in the pink glow of dawn as a favourite view.

The Stone Jetty, Morecambe.

A walk to the end of the Stone Jetty opens up the views – one north across the Bay and one back to Morecambe and its landmarks.

The Jetty is also a fine spot to appreciate one of Morecambe’s famous sunsets.

A night walk like this also opens the possibility of spotting the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights in winter, or at midsummer the strange light of Noctilucent Cloud.

A stroll to Heysham has to be a highlight while on the way you could play a kind of human snakes and ladders on the paths and steps of the Sunny Slopes. A glass of nettle beer, as it’s known, might refresh you at the end, or tea and cake or an ice cream at the last of Heysham’s open-air tea gardens.

The Winter Gardens, Morecambe. Photo Neil Cross.

Back in Morecambe, there’s fish and chips at Atkinson’s, more ice cream at Brucciani’s, cocktails at the Midland or an indulgent cream tea.