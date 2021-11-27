Landmark 100th birthday for Frances at Lancaster care home

Frances Compston with her telegram from the Queen for her 100th birthday.

Frances was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of landmark birthday.

A party was held at the home and guests enjoyed an afternoon tea prepared by the home’s chef.

Frances was born and raised in Scotland and was stationed in Halifax, Yorkshire during World War Two where she met her husband, a Lancastrian, and she joined him here in Lancaster where they married and raised three daughters.

Frances came to Laurel Bank three years ago, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Activity co-ordinator, Jaimy Lee Almond said: “Frances said now she is 100 she is an old lady but she doesn’t feel it, she feels like she is only 70! She still loves to read every day and really enjoys a good sing along.”

Lyndsay Scott, general manager of Barchester Laurel Bank said: “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this milestone birthday with Frances and her family, she’s always been very social and loves to join many of our activities, even at 100 she shows no signs of slowing down!”