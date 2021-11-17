Friends of Lancaster City Museum in recruitment drive for new committee members

Lancaster City Museum.

Now the City Museum has re-opened following the easing of Covid restrictions, the Friends are having a recruitment drive for new members to join their friendly committee who have a shared interest in the history of Lancaster and Morecambe.

There are currently vacancies for a chair, secretary, treasurer and membership secretary to join the minutes secretary, newsletter editor and several other committee members at meetings normally held about every two-three months, usually at the Museum but more recently online.

The Friends help to support and promote Lancaster City Museum, the King’s Own and the Cottage Museums. They organise talks and events for members and the community and raise funds for museum acquisitions.

The Friends reached their 20th anniversary last year and will be holding their AGM in the Museum’s Education Room on December 4 at 10.30am when officers and committee members will be elected.