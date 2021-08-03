Artist's designs for wallpapers for Storey's of Lancaster up for auction along with watercolours, sketches and oil paintings

Amongst the watercolours, sketches and oil paintings are designs for wallpapers and wall coverings for Storey's of Lancaster.

The works are being sold in 17 lots, representing a fraction of the work of Albert Dickens who died in 2012, and have been put up for sale by the artist’s family.

The family say Albert was a prolific and highly talented artist whose work was much admired by the renowned Scottish painter, Peter Howson OBE.

The artist, the late Albert Dickens with wallpaper designs. Some of his work is up for auction this month through 1818 Auctioneers.

The family also say he was a regular exhibitor at the Manchester Academy and other galleries and that his paintings are in private collections around the world.

Albert’s son Anthony says his dad’s work could stir up deep emotions inside the viewer’s mind.

1818 Auctioneer’s valuer David Brookes says it’s been difficult to estimate the true value of Albert’s work given the breadth of the collection, from signed watercolours for a wallpaper to oil paintings of local landscapes, cartoons and pencil sketches.

David Brookes said: "It’s been an incredible collection to value because it is so wide ranging and it shows Albert had clear talent across many formats. "There’s something to appeal to everyone from those who like cartoons and abstract oils to an archivist searching out a missing pattern from a Lincrusta collection."

Four oil paintings by the late Albert Dickens, who worked in Lancaster is amongst a collection that are up for auction with 1818 Auctioneers.

Albert Dickens work and ephemera is part of 1818 Auctioneers timed online Fine Pictures and Prints Sale which ends at 5pm on Sunday August 15.

For more information, please visit https://www.1818auctioneers.co.uk/ or call 015395 66201.

