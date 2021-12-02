Lancaster's mayoral car number plate auction proposals

Lancaster's mayoral car with its distinctive L50 number plate at Lunesdale Garage, Hornby, pictured in the 1970s.

The plate is "quite valuable," city councillors have been told in a report.

Estimates range from £25,000 to £80,000.

The current budget for mayoral transport is £16,000 in a normal year.

The report to cabinet next Tuesday says that, if it was felt the mayor's car should have a distinctive number plate, plates with the letters LCC and various numbers are for sale for £200 to £300.

A new part-time chauffeur and mayor's beadle, to be paid about £10,000 a year, would also be recruited.