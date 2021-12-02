Lancaster's mayoral car number plate auction proposals
Lancaster's L50 mayoral car number plate could be auctioned to buy a new electric car for civic use.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 3:45 pm
The plate is "quite valuable," city councillors have been told in a report.
Estimates range from £25,000 to £80,000.
The current budget for mayoral transport is £16,000 in a normal year.
The report to cabinet next Tuesday says that, if it was felt the mayor's car should have a distinctive number plate, plates with the letters LCC and various numbers are for sale for £200 to £300.
A new part-time chauffeur and mayor's beadle, to be paid about £10,000 a year, would also be recruited.
A bid is being made to the Government for the mayor to be raised to Lord Mayor status to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.