Lancaster University documentary examines contentious slavery issues

Activists have advocated for the tearing down of statues in honor of slave traders; others have argued that history should be preserved at all costs.

On the evening of Tuesday November 23, Lancaster University will screen Monumental Crossroads, a documentary that examines these contentious issues.

During a 6,000 mile road trip through the former Confederacy, this documentary explores the legacy of Southern Heritage.

A myriad of supporters and opponents is met along the way, each with their own view on what’s worth remembering and preserving.

The documentary asks if there is a way past these crossroads? The free screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the film’s director.