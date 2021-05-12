Lancaster museums and venues due to reopen from May 19 and June 2

June 2-June 19 Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 5pm

Pre-booked visits to the ground floor galleries only.

Bookings will go live on May 19.

City Museum in Lancaster.

June 21 2021 onwards, open Tuesdays to Sundays (plus Bank Holiday Mondays and Mondays through the summer holidays) 10am to 5pm.

No booking required. All areas of the museum are open.

Please make sure you arrive on time for your booking, or you may have to wait for the next available slot.

Lancaster Maritime Museum is planning to open on Wednesday, May 19.

They will be operating the following slightly reduced opening times: May 19 to May 29, Wednesday to Saturday , 10am to 4pm

Pre-booked private visits to the Memorial to Zong Exhibition only.

No admission fee.

June 2-June 19, Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm .

Pre-booked visits to the Custom House building only.

No admission fee.

Bookings will go live on May 19.

June 21-October 31, open every day, 10am to 4pm.

No booking required. All areas of the museum are open!

November 1 2021 to 31 March 31 2022, open every day, 12pm-4pm

No booking required. All areas of the museum are open!

Lancaster Cottage Museum is currently closed but plans to reopen will be publicised soon.

The Butterfly House and Mini Zoo at Williamson Park in Lancaster remain closed for the time being as the city council works to make them safe for reopening and complete changes they have been making.

An announcement will be made when the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo are ready to reopen.