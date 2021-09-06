Heritage Open Days serve a taste of local history in the Lancaster district

There’s much food for thought as some places take on 2021’s theme - Edible England - exploring the past, present and future of culinary heritage and culture.

For some tasty treats, visit The Tasting Garden at The Storey to discover old varieties of apples and pears, and find herbs used in dishes at the adjacent Printroom Café. Then visit the City Museum to find out how life tasted in the 1940s in the midst of rationing and deprivation. This event precedes next year’s exhibition on 1942 at the museum.

In Morecambe the Heritage Centre have arranged a special walk: We Do Like to Eat Beside the Seaside. The walk will explore traditional teatime treats and seafood feasts.

Lancaster City Museum will be taking part in Heritage Open Days 2021.

Take a trip up to Lancaster University to celebrate the opening of the new University Library extension and launch of the Lancaster Digital Collections, or take a stroll down to Lune Bank Gardens, gifted to Lancaster by Lord Ashton's family in 1904, and part of the city’s Edwardian heritage.

Christchurch, St Joseph’s Church, St Wilfred’s Church and St John’s Church all invite you to come and discover some surprising architectural gems, whilst the Judges’ Lodgings, Music Room and Lancaster Grand Theatre all throw open their doors to showcase Lancaster’s rich history and heritage.

With some intriguing new additions for 2021 you can join Professor Alan Rice on a guided tour of Lancaster exploring the darker side of the city as one of England's most prolific slave trading ports or be in at the start of an exciting three-year cultural programme exploring the history, present day and future of Lancaster’s Mill Race area at an event featuring a pop-up exhibition and performances.

For those unable to attend the events in person, an online video trail highlights the important buildings and stories in Lancaster's health history – including some interesting though sometimes gruesome tales. Plus, The Storey Gardens and Lancaster University Library also offer online content – viewable at your leisure. There are also nature and heritage events taking place around Morecambe Bay from Milnthorpe to Ulverston.

See behind the scenes of the Judges Lodgings during Heritage Open Days. Picture by Denis Oates.

Councillor Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member with responsibility for arts, culture, festival and events, said: “Our district is blessed with a wealth of historic and natural heritage. The opportunity to delve into this a little deeper through this year’s programme of Heritage Open Days complete with an Edible England twist, is certainly going to be an appetising one.”

Details of specific events together with opening dates and times can be found here and here or you can pick up a brochure from Lancaster or Morecambe Visitor Information Centres and participating venues.

Please note some events require booking.

St Wilfrid's Church in Halton will be taking part in Heritage Open Days 2021.