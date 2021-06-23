Here are five of the best historic houses and hall in Lancashire

4.

Rufford Old Hall, Liverpool Road, Rufford, near Ormskirk The ground floor of the house at Rufford Old Hall has now reopened to visitors. Step into the fine Tudor building to discover stories of romance, wealth and 500 years of Hesketh family history. While the house and collections are still as fascinating as ever, your experience of visiting will be a little different to how things have been done in the past. There are also plenty of things to do with the kids at Rufford Old Hall. Explore the gardens to spot beautiful blooms, become a nature detective or set your imaginations free in the woodland. The house is open 11am until 4pm, Friday to Monday. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rufford-old-hall