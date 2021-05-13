Carnforth Heritage Centre reopening on May 17

The award winning Heritage Centre is located within a working railway station, famously featured in the classic 1945 film ‘Brief Encounter’ directed by David Lean and starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard.

As you stand on Platform 1 with its vintage suitcases and railway posters, you can almost imagine the era when steam trains frequently passed through.

In 1945, David Lean stood with cameras running and film lights illuminating the winter nights, as he directed scenes for what is still considered to be one of the best British films of all time.

Carnforth Station Heritage Centre. Picture by Tony West.

Step into the Heritage Centre and soak up the atmosphere of bygone times, a Victorian railway station in which is displayed a wealth of railway memorabilia.

Move into the 1940s and into life on the ‘Home Front’ during wartime Britain.

Watch ‘Brief Encounter’ in the vintage mini cinema complete with tip-up seats.

Learn about the fascinating life of David Lean and the iconic films that he directed.

The station was lovingly restored in 2003 after lying derelict for many years.

It is now ‘staffed’ by volunteers who care passionately about the Heritage Centre and will welcome you warmly.

A strict one way system will allow all exhibition areas to be available including a new area featuring 'Crafts, Curios and Collectables'

In order to remain Covid secure the following will apply: Open Monday to Friday 12pm-6pm.

Visitors to 'sign in' on arrival and wear face masks at all times.

Social distancing to be observed at all times.

Please note that the privately owned and operated Refreshment Room has been sold and the new owners will be re-opening it as soon as possible.