World class recital for Lancaster hospice

St John's Hospice CEO Sue McGraw with Heather and Edward Cowie.

Performing music written between the 1660s and 2021, Peter Sheppard Skærved played beautifully on his 400 and 500-year-old violins.

He premiered two brand new pieces – one written by himself inspired by Heather’s paintings, and another written by Heather’s husband, Edward, who is a composer.

Peter entertained between each piece with stories about the music, composers and the makers of his violins.

Peter Sheppard Skærved.

This event was primarily put together by Australian artist Heather Cowie, who now lives in Cumbria. After a chance meeting with Sue McGraw, the CEO at St John’s Hospice, she and her husband decided to do something to support this local charity, so they put on the exhibition and organised the recital.

The title of the exhibition - Here, There and Everywhere - is a reference to Heather’s abstract landscapes which beautifully took the audience to scenes around the world.

As Heather was unable to travel for 18 months during the Covid pandemic, she journeyed to her many and varied loved natural environments through paint.

The 86 oil paintings in her exhibition were the result of those reflections. 50% of all money raised by the sale of Heather's artworks was generously donated to St John’s Hospice, raising an incredible £4,500.

Heather, Edward and Peter.

The event was kindly sponsored by Sanlam Wealthsmiths, who ensured all the funds raised through ticket sales went straight to St John’s, with Peter also donating some of his CDs to be sold on the night as well.

Sophy Horner from St John’s Hospice said: “We are so grateful to Heather, Edward, Peter and Sanlam for this incredible fundraising effort for St John’s Hospice. It was such an inspiring evening,

"I truly enjoyed the art by Heather and the music from Peter. It was lovely to see new faces, and faces we haven’t been able to see for a long time, supporting their local hospice.

"All the money raised will help St John’s to continue caring for patients with life shortening illnesses and to support their families too, so thank you to everyone who supported their local Hospice by being there.

