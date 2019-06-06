Work with young people with mental health issues is praised

A member of staff in Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service recently came second in a prestigious national award ceremony for her work on helping young people with mental health issues.

Amy Fawcett was highly commended in the “Champion of the Year” category at the Children and Young People Mental Health (CYPMH) Awards ceremony. The annual national awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and teams who work with young people with mental health issues.

Employed by Lancashire Care as a Participation Consultant, Amy works closely with young people who stay at The Cove, a 14 bed bedded specialist inpatient unit for young people between the ages of 13 and 18 who are experiencing a variety of mental health problems. Amy runs participation groups at the unit and acts as a conduit between staff and young people.

The award is also positive for The Cove which appointed Amy last year to help drive co-production between young people and staff and take on service user feedback.

The “Champion of the Year” award recognises a young person who has made exemplary efforts, possibly under difficult circumstances, to support and enable others to lead more fulfilling lives. This includes making a positive contribution to their community or others through activities such as campaigning or volunteering.

Dr Hannah Butler-Coyne, Principal Clinical Psychologist at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It was fantastic for Amy to receive a highly commended award at the Positive Practice in Mental Health, National Children and Young People Mental Health (CYPMH) Ceremony.”

“The event was excellent and showcased the dedication and efforts from a range of staff groups in Children and Young People’s mental health across the country.”