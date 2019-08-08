Word therapy workshop at Heysham health centre

Heysham Primary Care Centre offers a word therapy workshop on the first Tuesday every month beginning at 2pm.

The aim is to provide a workshop for those suffering with mental health problems such as loneliness, depression and other similar conditions which can create social disadvantage.

The workshop aims to use poetry and creative writing to build confidence and a feeling of safety.

The workshop will be run by Matt Panesh and Bryan Griffin two well known performers of the Spoken Word who are experienced in creating a friendly atmosphere which will inspire creativity.

No skills required other than reading and writing.