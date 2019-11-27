West Lancashire Freemasons donate £57,000 to support Galloway's Society for the Blind's Be Seen project

More than 200 visually impaired and lonely people will be given vital practical and emotional support, thanks to a special grant of more than £50,000.

West Lancashire Freemasons donated £57,000 to support Galloway’s Society for the Blind’s Be Seen project, which is aimed at people over 50.

The scheme offers specially tailored support to cater for people’s individual interests and needs including advice about the latest technology and equipment.

The overall aim of the project is to help blind and partially sighted people to reduce loneliness and establish a sustainable support network for the future.

As well as the very practical elements of the package, Galloway’s will provide much-needed emotional support, to combat the depression and isolation that so often accompany sight loss.

The grant from West Lancashire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Head of income generation and communications for Galloway’s, Nicola Hanna, said: “This generous grant means we can reach even more people who might be struggling with the effects of sight loss, and who might be feeling isolated and depressed. Our goal is that nobody should have to face sight loss alone.”

Tony Harrison, leader of West Lancashire Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Galloway’s with their hugely important work. Sight loss can be devastating, and the practical and emotional support that Galloway’s gives to thousands of visually-impaired people is absolutely crucial.”