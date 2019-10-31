Walks raise £2,500 for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary

A Lancaster man who volunteered at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary following an operation organised three sponsored walks to raise money for the Bay Hospitals Charity.

Terry Ainsworth,of Alfred Street, Lancaster, said: “The first walk took place in July from Vincenzo’s Coffee House in St Nicholas Arcade, Lancaster thanks to fantastic support from Vinnie, Helen, Melissa and the staff and customers.

Outside the Toll House, Terry Ainsworth (centre) with Sheila, Dave, Terry, MP Cat Smith, Ben and Eli.

“Mr Bryan Rhodes, a surgeon at the RLI and also a great friend and Leeds United supporter, accompanied me on my walk.

“On our walk down St Georges Quay to Freeman’s Wood Bryan told me all about Lancaster’s past link with the slave trade.

“The August walk started at the Toll House Inn where once again I received excellent support from the manager, Joe Ruddock and his staff including Alex James, Nick and Caitlin.

“We walked along the canal towards Stodday andwere joined by MP Cat Smith, with husband Ben and baby Elijah plus Dave Allison, Sheila and Hannah Chandisingh from the charity office.

University sponsored walk, Terry is pictured with third year students Molly and Lucy who proudly wore their Bay Hospitals Charity t-shirts.

“Fast forward to October and the third walk was at Lancaster University where we wandered through the beautiful grounds after sampling a drink at Costa Coffee.

“It was fantastic to meet and talk to all the special people who helped me along the way to raise almost £2,500 for the Bay Hospitals Charity.”