VIDEO: Tennis event aims to raise funds for mental health charities

Lancaster Tennis Club hosted a special fundraising event on Monday, which included a world record attempt.

Robyn Moore, who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is aiming to hit more tennis balls in one month than any other tennis player has done. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Organised by Bright Ideas for Tennis, the project is called Breakpoint 2019, and it aims to raise awareness of mental health issues, highlight the benefits of activity, and also fund disability tennis programmes throughout the UK.

During the month of June, Robyn is visiting 46 different tennis clubs around the UK and Lancaster Tennis Club was chosen to be one of the venues.

Robyn said: "It came about through an idea I had about a year ago. I was off sick with PTSD and I decided I wanted to do something to help people get out in the open.

"The response has been amazing. It's truly humbling.

"Clubs are united around the UK for us and that's mindblowing and I am very proud of what we are doing.

"I have a mental health condition myself and this is one area that can really help anyone.

"Tennis gives you freedom and helps your wellbeing and gets you on in the open.

If we can help at least a couple of people then my work is done and I will feel very happy."