Tyson Fury “talked man out of committing suicide” then took him on three mile run in Morecambe

Boxer Tyson Fury says he talked a “random stranger” out of committing suicide, instead taking him on a three mile run which left him “happy as Larry”.

A video of the former heavyweight champion, who lives in Hest Bank, near Morecambe, said he’d had a “very strange experience” with a man who came to his house.

The video, which has been posted to the Facebook page Traveller Boxers TBTV, shows Tyson, who has struggled with mental health issues himself, talking direct to camera about the experience.

He says: “I’ve had a strange experience, very strange, and I’m very humbled, in one way, but very freaked out, in another.

“I had a random stranger come to my house tonight, told me he was just about to commit suicide, but he needed to speak to me first, before he did it.

“So me being me, talked him out of it, took him on a three mile run.

Tyson Fury out running on Morecambe Prom last year.

“He’s left as happy as Larry, and it seems to have worked.”

Tyson, who made a big comeback in the boxing world earlier this year, which earned him the title of “world’s best active heavyweight” from The Ring, urged people to seek medical advice if they were feeling suicidal.

He said: “For all those people out there who are suffering with mental health problems, please do not take your own life.

“It will get better I promise you.

Tyson Fury punches Deontay Wilde in the seventh round fighting to a draw during the WBC Heavyweight Championship at Staples Center on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“There is help around the corner, please seek medical advice immediately and you’ll return to what you once was (sic).

“It ain’t over, it wasn’t over then, it ain’t over now. Come on people, don’t give up. Keep fighting, never say die. Like I got up in Round 12 against Wilder, keep getting up no matter how many times it puts you down. Keep moving forward because we never surrender.”

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact Samaritans on www.samaritans.org, or by calling 116 123.