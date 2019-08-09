Treatment gowns for keeps for radiotherapy patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria

Radiotherapy patients are to be given their own brand new treatment gown after charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation agreed to spend £1,625 on a second order of 500 polycotton popper gowns for the Radiotherapy Department at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Linda O’Shea, Acting Principal Radiographer (Treatment Delivery) asked Rosemere Cancer Foundation for help after a number of patients commented on gowns supplied for them to change into via the hospital laundry room not fitting well enough and being very creased. Linda said: “Creasing is due to the cleaning process but patients have, at times, not believed them to be fresh for their use.

“By supplying patients with their own new gown, patients can be confident of both cleanliness and appropriate sizing.”

Gowns will be given out at patients’ treatment planning appointment, initially to those receiving treatment to chest, head and neck areas but this is likely to be extended to patients receiving treatment to the pelvis area in repeat orders, which are expected to be placed up to two to three times a year.

At the end of their treatment, patients will return their gown. It will then be sent to Linen Services for cleaning and re-distribution elsewhere within the NHS.

Rosemere Cancer Centre’s Radiotherapy Department delivers radiotherapy treatment to patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria. It sees approximately 80 new patients per week, whose treatment is typically given on a daily basis Monday to Friday for up to six weeks.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.