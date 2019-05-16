Taking plunge for Galloway’s

A sight loss charity is celebrating after local swimmers raised hundreds of pounds to help support blind and partially sighted people.

Teams of young swimmers took the plunge for Galloway’s at the Annual Loyne Rotary Charity Swimathon at Lancaster University Pool.

Swimmers raised nearly £900 as part of their fundraising efforts, which will now be used to help support and provide activities for people living with sight loss in the area.

Roya Armstrong, community fundraiser at Galloway’s, expressed her thanks to everyone who took part and to those who helped to organise the event.

She said: “We can’t believe how much has been raised this year. We want to thank everyone who took part and worked so hard to gain sponsorship. We would also like to thank the organisers for hosting another wonderful event.

“The funds raised by our teams will go towards us continuing to provide our vital services to local people in the area who are blind or partially sighted.”

Coach Catherine Giles, Lancaster City Swimming and Waterpolo Team said: “We have enjoyed raising money for Galloway’s - a local charity helping people in our community.

“The actual evening of the sponsored swim was really fun and well organised, and we smashed our length targets. We can’t wait for next year”.

The event was organised by the Lyne Rotary Club which this year raised around £5,000 for local charities.

John Rollins of Lancaster Loyne Rotary Club said: “We organise the annual fun ‘swimathon’ to provide the opportunity for local charities and voluntary organisations to raise money.

“Any local charity wishing to enter a team should email loynerotary@gmail.com to take part in next year’s event.”

Each year Galloway’s supports thousands of people living with sight loss across Lancashire and Sefton.

Galloway’s has a base in Morecambe on Victoria Street, in the former premises of The Visitor newspaper.

The centre also has a cafe and provides a range of services to blind and partially sighted people including sight loss aids and talking newspapers.

Galloway’s needs to raise over £1 million each and every year to meet the cost of its existing services. It has 500 volunteers who support Galloways. To volunteer or to help raise funds please visit www.galloways.org.uk.