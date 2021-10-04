Support Lancaster's hospice during Hospice Care Week

Some of St John's Hospice's Clinical Nurse Specialists.

Running a hospice that delivers care to thousands of people, on the inpatient ward and in people’s homes, means St John’s relies on staff, volunteers and a hugely supportive community.

St John’s Hospice celebrates its 35th birthday this year and will use Hospice Care Week to share information about the work of the hospice and the incredible staff who have been delivering this care since 1986.

Maddy Bass, director of nursing and quality at St John’s Hospice, said: “There are a lot of misconceptions about hospices, and Hospice Care Week provides a great platform to let people know what we really do as well as break a few myths.

"For example, often people think that we care solely for patients with cancer. We do care for patients with cancer, and also other illnesses such as heart failure, neurological diseases, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and more.

“We also provide vital care in many patient homes; we have our Hospice at Home team who provide end of life care and Clinical Nurse Specialists who help patients who need expert care, advice and support over longer periods of time.

"Over the past 20 months of the pandemic St John’s Hospice at Home team have continued their home visits to support patients in their own homes, and support calls. I am proud to be part of this team”