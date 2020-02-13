Stay safe during flooding with these tips from Morecambe Bay Health partners

Bay Health and Care Partners are urging those in Morecambe Bay who have been affected by the recent floods to stay safe by following these important tips.

Areas of Morecambe Bay are prone to flooding and flood water can potentially increase the transmission of diseases so it’s important you stay safe during this time.

Stay safe during flooding with these tips

Dr Andy Knox, Director of Population Health for Bay Health and Care Partners said: “Swallowing flood water or mud can cause diarrhoea, fever or abdominal

pain.

If you have abdominal complaints within 10 days of being in contact with flood water, then please mention this to your doctor.

“Take care of yourself and your family and if safe to do so don’t forget to check on elderly and vulnerable friends and neighbours.” Follow these tips to keep you and

your loved ones safe during a flood:

*Avoid contact with flood water, do not drive through flood water and do not let children play in flood water.

*Do not use petrol or diesel generators indoors to dry out your home as the exhaust gases contain carbon monoxide, which can kill.

*When cleaning up after a flood make sure you wear rubber gloves, boots and eye protection and always wash your hands afterwards.

*Do not touch sources of electricity if you are standing in water.

*Move your family, pets and flood kit to a high place that can be easily escaped from. Stay safe, listen to the advice of the emergency services and evacuate when told to do so.

*Do not eat food that has touched flood water. Do not eat fresh food from the fridge or freezer if your electricity has been turned off for more than four hours.

*Wash your hands regularly with clean water and soap. If there is no clean water, use wet wipes or hand sanitising gel. Clean work surfaces before and after preparing food.For food safety advice after flooding, including how to make baby food without mains water, contact the Food Standards Agency on 020 7276 8829.

For more information and advice on how to cope during a flood please visit https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk.