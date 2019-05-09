Special delivery at Royal Lancaster Infirmary to celebrate royal baby birth

In honour of the newest addition to the royal family, firm Build-A-Bear has donated 1,000 teddy bears to 10 ‘royal’ hospitals, infirmaries and maternity units across the UK, including 100 being delivered to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The bears will be gifted to babies born on the same day as the royal baby, with the remaining bears being distributed to those born in the coming days.

Carol Carlile, Head of Midwifery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “It is a real honour to be one of only ten hospitals in the country to receive such a generous donation to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

“The teddy bears will be a great keep-sake for families with babies born at our hospitals on the same day as the newest royal, and we know they will be very much appreciated and cherished.”

All 1,000 teddy bears being donated include a commemorative tag as well as a special birth certificate marking their noble nature and their “birth” alongside their new owners.

Roger Parry, senior managing director for Build-A-Bear Workshop in Europe, said: “We love birthdays at Build-A-Bear, and we know the anticipation of a royal baby causes a wave of excitement worldwide. We wanted to share the excitement with parents of new babies all over the UK bygiving them special bear hugs to commemorate such a special day.”

The donation of 100 bears to UHMBT has been shared between Royal Lancaster Infirmary in Lancaster, Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal,and Furness General Hospital in Barrow-in-Furness.