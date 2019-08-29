Seeing the difference in eye care appointments in Lancaster and Morecambe

Thanks to hospital and community staff working more closely together, thousands of patients who would have previously had to come into hospital for their eye care have had their appointments at local opticians, closer to their homes across south Cumbria and north Lancashire.

Since April 2017, an impressive 15,954 appointments have been delivered by optometrists in the community, covering a variety of conditions and services. This has not only reduced travel and associated costs for patients and has meant they have been seen quicker; it has also freed up

hospital appointments for people with more complex conditions that can only be managed in a hospital – meaning staff can intervene earlier to address any worsening of conditions.

For minor eye conditions, such as red eye, sore eye or visual disturbance, people can be referred to the community service directly by their GPs or Emergency Departments or they can make an appointment with the optometrist directly. For other pathways or conditions, patients are referred

by other optometrists or discharged from the hospital to the community for follow-up appointments.

This collaborative working between University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) and local opticians in south Cumbria and north Lancashire is a part of the Better Care Together initiative, which looks to improve patient experience and provide increased access to local care.

Sue Smith, OBE, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Chief Nurse, UHMBT, said: “The Community Eye Care service has made appointments for suitable patients much more accessible. In addition, it has led to hospital staff, community optometrists and other people involved in eye health working much closer together. This is helping us look at further new and innovative ways of providing services in the community in the future.”

Currently, there are 31 optical practices actively participating in the service increasing the choice of locations for patients to receive their care.

Timothy Bagot, of Bagot Opticians, Kendal, Windermere and Grange-over-Sands, said: “The Community Eye Care Services have enabled our patients to receive prompt and appropriate care with their local optician rather than having to travel to hospital. The vast majority of patients have

been managed entirely in the community with only a small percentage having to be referred to hospital for more specialist care. Those patients who have been referred have been going with a more accurate diagnosis, enabling better access to the appropriate clinics. The response from our patients has been overwhelming.”

Patient feedback has included:

“I feel fortunate to have access to the community eye care service in our area, and I have complete faith in the eye care on offer - it is a very efficient setup - second to none.”

“Very satisfied with the speed of response to the doctor’s request and impressed with the thorough eye examination and level of concern.”

“The optometrist made me feel comfortable. He explained everything to me so I knew exactly what he was doing all of the time.”

For more information about the eye health services and participating practices, visit the Primary Eyecare Lancashire website: http://www.pelancashire.co.uk