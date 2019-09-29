Royal Lancaster trust on list for 'new hospital' funding - but project could be a decade away if it happens

The trust which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General hospitals is to be given a share of newly-announced government cash to develop proposals for new hospital facilities in the region.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust is one of 21 trusts which will share £100m in so-called “seed funding” to draw up business cases for a total of 34 hospitals which would be built between 2025 and 2030 - some of which could take the form of gutting and entirely refurbishing existing sites.

It is not clear whether there are any guarantees to provide the necessary funding for the new buildings should the business cases be accepted.

The trust has missed out on the greater certainty of being included on separate list of six new hospital building programmes which have been confirmed for the first half of the next decade, for which £2.7bn has been allocated.

The government has said that its broader proposal for a total of 40 new or wholly renovated hospitals would cost £13bn. Boris Johnson has described it as "the biggest hospital building programme in a generation".

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers - which represents NHS trusts - said that it was sensible to allocate funding for planning the projects in order to ensure that the more significant sums needed for the new facilities themselves are well spent. But he warned that the cash available for schemes after 2025 was "less definitive" than that committed to the half a dozen trusts receiving allocations imminently.

"Clearly, given these [other] schemes are five years plus away, there is a much greater chance their funding might disappear [or] not get allocated. It’s much more difficult to resile from a Treasury Red Book commitment than a press release from party conference time," he said.