Record year for organ donors

More people than ever before across the UK donated their organs after their deaths last year, according to the Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report 2018/19.

In Lancashire, 30 people gave the gift of life, by donating their organs after death.

Nationally, there was a record number of organ donors, with 1,600 people saving lives through deceased organ donation over the last year. However, the report also shows that across the UK, fewer people died in circumstances where they were able to donate their organs – 225 fewer than in 2017/18.

This means it is more important than ever that every person who wants and is able to donate their organs after death, is given the opportunity to do so.

Sadly, in Lancashire over the last five years, 61 people died before they received the organ they desperately needed.

If you would like to help others after your death tell your family you want to be an organ donor and join the NHS Organ Donor Register.

It’s your choice whether or not you want to donate your organs. Visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.

From spring 2020, the law around organ and tissue donation in England is changing.

All adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.