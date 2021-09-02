Public invited to vote in community collage competition for Lancaster Health Festival

This year, 55 entries were submitted from schools, residential and nursing homes, community groups and some individuals.

Shortlisting has taken this to 41 entries which the public can vote on, split into three categories based upon the age of those taking part: these are 0-16, 17-64 and 65+.

As part of the Lancaster Health Festival members of the public have been invited to complete a collage of Lancaster Castle. This year, 55 entries were submitted from schools, residential and nursing homes, community groups and some individuals. Shortlisting has taken this to 41 entries which the public can vote on, split into three categories based upon the age of those taking part: these are 0-16, 17-64 and 65+.

Residents at Laurel Bank care home getting crafty for a collage competition for the Lancaster Health Festival.

A winner will be chosen for each category using both an online voting tool and by visitors attending in person during an exhibition at the Storey Institute from Tuesday September 7 to Friday September 10.

Sarah Baines, Lancaster Integrated Care Community (ICC) Development Lead, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with the entries we've received this year, it's fantastic to see both young and old taking part. I hope people are able to come along to the Storey Institute and vote for their favourite design. This year we've introduced online voting, for those who cant make it down."

The collage was designed by a local artist, with the castle being chosen as an iconic landmark of Lancaster. Entries were submitted to Lancaster ICC and the winners will be chosen by the community.

The fifth annual Lancaster Health Festival took place July 29 to 1 August 1 2021.

The Lancaster Health Festival has one very simple aim: to create spaces and opportunities for people to have conversations – easy or difficult – with family, friends, neighbours, and with ourselves.