Pub bosses say sorry after charity fundraiser Speedo Mick is ‘chucked out’ of Bolton-le-Sands pub

Pub bosses have apologised to well-known charity fundraiser Speedo Mick after he said he was “chucked out” of a Bolton-le-Sands pub during his 1,000-mile charity walk.

Everton supporter “Speedo Mick” – famous for wearing only swimming trunks – was in the Lancaster district yesterday, Tuesday January 7, as part of his trek from John O’Groats to Lands End for his charity Leave The Light On.

He started his epic trek on December 10 and has raised almost £80,000 so far.

Michael Cullen, 55, made the claim about The Royal Hotel in Bolton-le-Sands on a Facebook post, and instantly started gaining traction with fans commenting in support.

One said: “Hopefully they will realise the mistake they have made and make a massive donation.”

Another posted: “Sorry to hear this. I was with my husband outside the pub before you went in.

“I’m gobsmacked!

“Keep up the good work and all the best.”

Other Facebook posters claimed he was playing music from his stereo as he walked into the pub and was asking for the toilet.

Punch Pubs, who own The Royal Hotel, later published an apology on Twitter.

They wrote: “At Punch Pubs & Co we are proud to run pubs that are hubs of the community. We are disappointed with what has happened today and, whilst wholly unintended, we know we didn’t get it right. We have reached out to

@speedomick to make amends and support him on his great cause.”

They added to Mick: “We wish you luck on your journey and look forward to welcoming you in one of our Punch Pubs soon.”

On Tuesday Mick was spotted walking towards Carnforth from the direction of the M6, before heading along Slyne Road towards Lancaster.

He later followed the A6 out of Lancaster towards Galgate, before spending the night at The Fleece in Dolphinholme.

Passers-by are encouraged to put money in his collection bucket as he passes.

Mick hopes to finish his walk on January 31, but said it could extend into February, depending on fitness and weather conditions.

You can donate to the cause online here and follow him on Twitter @speedomick