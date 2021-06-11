People in Lancashire and south Cumbria urged to become ‘suicide aware’

Mental health leaders across Lancashire and south Cumbria are urging people to become ‘suicide aware’ in a bid to save the lives of young men.

In the next phase of the Let’s Keep Talking campaign, the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership has teamed up with Rock FM and celebrity-turned-life coach Jeff Brazier and his podcast Only Human to remind people not to suffer in silence.

Suicide rates across the region are the third highest in England and men are three times more likely to take their life by suicide than women.

Sixty-seven per cent of people who die by suicide are not known to mental health services – and it is the biggest killer of men under 49.

The past year has been a very difficult time for a lot of people. It is more important than ever for people to reach out if they are struggling with their mental health.

Neil Smith, the Mental Health Multi-Agency Strategic Lead for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership, said: "Suicide isn’t something most people feel comfortable talking about, but we need to change that.

"Many people are concerned that talking about suicide will put the idea into someone’s mind. But those who have felt suicidal often feel relief at being able to talk about how they’re feeling.

“It’s okay to ask someone you’re worried about, ‘are you thinking about suicide?’ Listening is more powerful than people think and having these conversations could save a life.

“We’re delighted to be working with Jeff Brazier who’s recorded a special podcast ‘Nobody needs to man up anymore’ to talk about male mental health and suicide prevention.

“As a young man who’s faced his own personal challenges, we hope Jeff’s podcast will resonate with young men in our area and encourage them to get help if they’re struggling with their mental health.”

For information about where you can get help and support and to listen to Jeff’s podcast click here.