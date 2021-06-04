People aged 30 and over in Morecambe Bay invited to have Covid vaccine

The Covid-19 vaccine is currently available to anyone who is aged 30 (or turns 30 before July 1), those at higher risk, carers, and people with learning disabilities.

The latest campaign aims to encourage younger people to take the vaccine and follow the latest Government guidelines to help break the chain of transmission.

In Lancashire and South Cumbria, those aged 30 and over are already being invited to book an appointment, and nationally more than half of people in their 30s have already been vaccinated.

This follows the news that the milestone of one million people vaccinated in the region was reached last week, while those in cohorts 1-9 who are awaiting their second dose will be

contacted to have it sooner.

Dr Lauren Dixon, Barrow GP and GP Executive Lead for Integrated Care at NHS Morecambe Bay CCG said: “The response since the vaccine began being offered to younger cohorts has

been very encouraging, and hopefully people of all ages will continue to take up the offer of a vaccine when they are called upon to do so.

“Holidays or live events shouldn’t be the only reasons why people to decide to have the vaccine – it’s about protecting yourself and family and friends, including the elderly and those with health conditions, and it’s vital that everyone who is eligible comes forward.

“The take-up locally so far has been fantastic, but there is still work to be done. By following the guidelines, which include getting vaccinated, we can combat Covid-19 effectively.”

The Covid-19 vaccine is currently available to anyone who is aged 30 (or turns 30 before July 1), those at higher risk, carers, and people with learning disabilities.